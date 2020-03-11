Anti engine-idling campaign to be launched by Clean Air for Leamington group

Motorists in Leamington will soon be encouraged to turn of their vehicle engines when stationary through a new campaign being launched next week.

Clean Air for Leamington's anti engine-idling campaign will be launched at the Star and Garter pub in Warwick Street on Monday March 16.

Bath Street in Leamington is a pollution hotspot due to traffic congestion.

Hotspots in Leamington regularly register some of the worst air pollution in the country and far exceed the World Health Organisation’s permitted limits.

According to Public Health England, air pollution is now the biggest environmental threat to health and is responsible for 40,000 premature deaths in the UK every year.

In Leamington, air pollution is largely caused by transport emissions and engine idling is unnecessarily contributing to this. Leaving an engine running for just one minute produces enough polluted air to fill 150 balloons. Contrary to popular belief, turning modern engines off more often is more fuel-efficient and does not damage the engine.

Working with businesses and community organisations, Clean Air for Leamington will be displaying posters and information around the town to raise awareness of the dangers of engine idling and encourage drivers to switch off.

Town councillor Susan Rasmussan, a founding member of Clean Air for Leamington, said: "Now that we know that globally polluted air causes as much harm as smoking, the need to address this hidden health emergency is more urgent than ever.

“The first thing that we can do to tackle the problem locally is to reduce tailpipe emissions.

"It is common to see engines kept on while drivers are unloading vehicles or waiting outside of our shops and schools.

"We want to make everyone in Leamington aware of the dangers of engine idling and encourage them to switch off.

"This small change will make a huge difference to the air we breathe.

"Whether you can put up a poster, pass out leaflets or support our campaign in any other way, you will be welcome to join us.”

Clean Air for Leamington was founded last year by a cross party-group of county, district and town councillors.

The group, which also includes transport and town planners, is working to introduce sustainable transport initiatives in Leamington and make it easier for residents to access greener modes of transport.

