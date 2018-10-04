Anti-chewing gum technology to be showcased in Parade in Leamington

New technology which could save taxpayers money on the cost of cleaning chewing gum off the pavement in Leamington's Parade will be showcased on Monday.

As part of the Now Or Never campaign, recently launched in Leamington by Clean-up Britain, Gum-E steam technology will be demonstrated to clean the Parade's pavements.

The campaign is aiming to make the Parade "the most gum-free high street in Britain".

John Read, the founder of Clean Up Britain, said: “The Parade is filthy - it’s covered in chewing gum stains.

"The pavement is a very poor advert for the town and it does nothing to inspire pride in Leamington.

“In a nutshell, it needs cleaning, and it needs to be kept clean.

“Litter breeds litter, and chewing gum is one of the worst visible manifestations of Britain’s throwaway society.”

According to Clean Up Britain, chewing gum not only looks bad on the streets, but can be dangerous to animals.

Gum contains a chemical called xylitol, which is toxic to dogs.

But current methods of cleaning it up can cost councils anything from 20p a piece all the way up to £1.50 a piece.

Additionally, jet washers currently used to tackle chewing gum can use 1,200 litres of water per hour.

The new technology is said to reduce the cost of cleaning to just 1p per piece of gum and only to use one litre of water for two hours of cleaning.

The silent, environmentally-friendly and battery powered gum remover could help to reduce the £60 million a year that councils currently spend on cleaning up chewing gum.

