Another record year for Kenilworth Lions

Kenilworth Lions are celebrating another record year of donations after raising almost £45,000 for various charities.

The record amount for 2017 was announced by Bill Wanley, chairman of the Community Service Committee, at a special presentation evening held by the Lions at Kenilworth Golf Club on Wednesday March 21.

Kerry with Ben ViPond (left) and James Hall (right)

The amount far surpassed the £26,800 raised in 2016.

All the money the Lions raise is distributed to various groups, organisations and charities in Kenilworth, the UK and around the world.

Lions president Kerry Kirwan said: "We're obviously very proud. People don't have as much money now, so the fact we're raising quite large amounts of money is really good."

Kerry and other members presented an overview of the wide range of activities undertaken by the club, notably the Furniture Store, and the annual Duck Race and Carol Concert.

Kerry with Daisy Bramwell

Members also heard brief talks from many groups and charities on how money donated by Kenilworth Lions was being used to support their activities.

These included Kenilworth Helping Hands, the Kenilworth Centre, Kenilworth Stroke Group, Kenilworth Phab and the Admiral Nurse service at the Waverley Day Centre.

Kerry added: "It was nice to hear the difference the work we do makes by finding out what matters to the people and groups we support."

Later in the evening, donation cheques were presented to Kenilworth Helping Hands Club, Tastelifeuk, Daisy Bramwell and Kenilworth RFC's Under-12 team.

And at the end of the evening, special certificates were presented to local students who have been helping out at the Furniture Store as part of gaining their Duke of Edinburgh awards – Max Bednall, Finn Donaldson, James Hall and Ben ViPond.

When asked if he thought the Lions could break their record again next year, Kerry said: "I think the future's great for the Lions. We're very lucky.

"The Furniture Store is very good and a very popular entity in the town. It's well supported in Kenilworth and further afield.

"We've also got the Duck Race, Carol Concert and Grand Show - people seem to be supporting them more and more."

Kerry also appealed for new members to join the Lions.

Anyone interested should contact Lion Ray Hulse on 01926 856712 or email ray.hulse@ntlworld.com