Anniversary ball for Warwick sea scouts

A Sea Scouts group in Warwick will be hosting a fundraising ball in celebration of their 60th anniversary.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts have been raising money for more than a year to help fund their ‘Building a Future’ project, which will help open up the group to more youngsters whilst supporting the local community.

In December His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent officially opened the Sea Scouts’ new jetties and boatyard – the first phase in the Sea Scouts group’s project.

The Sea Scouts raised a total of £150,000 to fund the new jetties and boatyard, with an overall fundraising goal of £800,000 for the entire initiative, of which £570,000 has now been raised.

Now the Sea Scouts are working towards the raising the rest of the money to build a new headquarters.

In celebration of the group’s 60th anniversary and to help fund the new HQ they will be holding a fundraising ball on Saturday March 23.

The ball will take place at Warwick Hall at Warwick School from 7pm until midnight.

Hazel Underwood, fundraiser and ball organiser, said: “We’re extremely proud to be celebrating the group’s 60th anniversary in 2019, and are inviting all of our members (past and present) and members of the local community to join us at this fabulous fundraising event.

“Although we’ll be looking back on the past 60 years, we’ll also be looking forward to the construction of our new hut and what a difference this fantastic volunteer-led group makes to the local community and the people in it, and will continue to make for the next 60 years and beyond.

“Please visit our website or our Facebook page for full details and to buy tickets.”

Tickets cost £60 and include a welcome drink, a three-course meal followed by coffee and mints, half a bottle of wine with the meal and entertainment

Individual or group tickets can be booked by clicking here

To find out more about the history of the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts and to see photos from the 1960s onwards click here