Animal rescue firefighters from Rugby come to the aid of stranded horse in village near Kenilworth

A specialist large animal rescue unit was mobilised from Rugby Fire Station to a report of a horse stranded at a village near Kenilworth.

The Large Animal Rescue Team was mobilised at to the incident on Coventry Road in Baginton at 6.11pm on the evening of March 25.

Image: Kenilworth Fire Station, Facebook.

The incident involved a horse which had become stranded on an embankment after leaving its field by jumping a fence.

Crews cut through a fence to allow access to the horse.

The horse was then released unharmed into the hands of its owner.