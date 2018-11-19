American who saved Kineton man's life after assault praised by police

An American tourist who saved a Kineton man's life has been praised by police here and in his hometown.

Mitch Mellott, from Federal Way in Washington State, was visiting Stratford on Thursday July 5 when the 32-year-old from Kineton was attacked, suffering serious head injuries.

But Mitch was able to provide crucial first aid, ensuring the victim's airwaves were kept clear while he waited for the emergency services to arrive.

Mitch was then nominated for a Chief Superintendent's Commendation which was presented to him at his local police department in Federal Way by Chief of Police Andy Hwang.

And Warwickshire Police also praised Mitch's actions.

Chief Superintendent Ben Smith from Warwickshire Police said: "Mitch's quick thinking helped to save the man's life. He then stayed with him until paramedics arrived.

"We're extremely grateful for the care he provided and the support he gave to police officers when they arrived."