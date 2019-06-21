Ambulance called to incident during University of Warwick open day

Two people were injured in an incident involving a coach during an open day at the University of Warwick's main campus this morning (Friday June 21).

A crew from West Midlands Ambulance service was called to the scene by security staff on the campus at about 10.10am.

Photo from the scene of the incident.

Two people were injured by a door on the luggage compartment of a coach and treated for head injuries at the scene.

Two other ambulances were set to attend the incident but this was not deemed to be necessary and they were stood down.