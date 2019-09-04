Amazing Grace: Leamington woman wins gold and silver at World Transplant Games

Leamington table tennis star Grace Newman has won gold and silver medals at the World Transplant Games.

Grace, 62, had her latest kidney transplant five years ago but went on to represent team Great Britain and Northern Ireland in table tennis and pentanque at the games in Gateshead over the August bank holiday weekend.

Grace said “Taking part in the games was an amazing experience and has been a great way to celebrate life in memory and with thanks to my donors.

“I am so happy and proud to have brought home a silver medal in the ladies singles table tennis 60-69yrs and gold in the over 50’s ladies doubles with Maggie Gambrill.

“Played in the modern Sport Central at Northumbria University, it was great to see all GB & NI medallists on the podium in our ladies’ singles event.

“In the ladies doubles, GB & NI took gold and silver and China the bronze.

"The pétanque was played on the Sage Gateshead car park providing spectacular views over the River Tyne Quayside.

"In the singles, I played some good games, but as I am fairly new to the sport, it showed that my competitors were more experienced.

In the doubles my partner Liz Hosforth and I were a good match, we played well and had fun and, although no medals were won, it was lovely to make new friends from countries around the world, together celebrating life.”