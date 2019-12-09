Amateur photographer from Warwick gifts book of memories to King's High School

An amateur photographer has gifted a photo book to King's High School capturing the memories of their big move.

In July King's High School left their Warwick town centre location after 140 years on the site.

Photographer Gill Fletcher presenting the book to King's High head teacher Richard Nicholson.

Staff, pupils, special guests and members of the public gathered in Smith Street on July 10 to bid farewell to the site before the staff and pupils made their way to the school's new home off Banbury Road.

The school is now located on the same site as Warwick School and Warwick Preparatory School.

This is the first time all of Warwick Independent Schools Foundation’s schools have come together on one site.

On moving day amateur photographer Gill Fletcher joined The Courier to cover the event.

As a special thank you, Gill created a memento photo book of the day's events including the last assembly in the town centre location, the procession up to the new site and the buring of the time capsules.

Today (Monday December 9) Gill presented the book to the head master of King's High School, Richard Nicholson.

Richard Nicholson, said: "I think it is beautiful and it revitalises such a historic day for us and it captures the joy and it is about a whole community. It is fantastic to see the Mayor of Warwick has kindly written something for the book.

"This book captured the memories of a very special day and I am so grateful."

Gill Fletcher said: "I was asked cover this event by Kirstie at The Courier and we both enjoyed it and it was such a moving experience that I wanted to produce a lasting memory of the event for the school as a thank you.

"A copy of the book will be be presented to the Record Office by the school."