Allen in record-breaking form to win two in four

Ian Allen obliterated another Spa Striders record at the second race in the Leicester 5k series last Thursday.

Allen won the race in 16min 14sec, with clubmate Chris McKeown second home in a personal best time of 17:07.

Kenilworth Runners at the Compton Verney Half.

Striders dominated the event, with Steve Taylor fourth in 18:05 to earn them the men’s team prize and Tim Down first V40 in 19:00.

Ben Cohen finished in 21:08.

Allen then went on to claim a second victory in a four days when romping home in the Cavin Woodward Memorial 5k which formed part of the Whitnash Fun Day.

Allen ran 16:39 to come home 50 seconds clear of Leamington C&AC’s Dean Mawby.

Spa Striders at the Compton Verney Half.

In third place and winner of the trophy for the first Whitnash resident was race regular and Kenilworth Runner Ray Ball (17:43).

David Hamilton, another event regular, was fourth in 18:42 to win the over-40 male trophy for the first time.

Runners’ Martin Dorrill finished sixth in 19:19, with Courier & Weekly News sports editor Paul Okey running 19:23 to finish seventh.

Spa Striders’ Luke Bennett (19:57) and Lloyd Harriman 19:59) dipped below 20 minutes for the first time and there was also a course PB for Kenilworth Runners’ Craig Phillips (20:21).

Kenilworth Runners’ Jane Phillips successfully retained her women’s title with a time of 20:42, also a course PB.

Despite that hill at the end, Spa Striders’ Claire Murphy managed a PB of 1:33:11 at the Compton Verney Half Marathon.

Clubmate Carolyn Wilkinson was second FV45 in 1:39:39.

Ian Baynes was the first of 11 Kenilworth Runners, finishing 47th in a time of 1:37:26.

Dave Pettifer was next home, finishing 57th and first V65 in 1:39:08.

Becky Beasley was the only female Kenilworth Runner, coming home fourth senior lady in 1:40:59.

The race was won by Rich Shephard of Stratford AC in 1:16:55 and there were 329 finishers.

Spa Striders’ John-Paul Hunt was joined by four Kenilworth Runners on Saturday at the rerun of the Cannock Chase Trail Half Marathon which was previously sabotaged by sign-switchers.

The hottest day of the year made PB times out of the question but Hunt finished 15th in 1:47:34.

Ryan Baker led Runners home in 2:01:38 for 33rd.

The race was won by Wes Southall in 1:33:19 and there were 197 finishers.

Other Kenilworth Runners: finishers: 35, Oliver Lunn (2:02:06); 94, Jodi Brandsma (2:19:51): 150, Helen Baker (2:43:58).

Spa Striders’ Adam Notley ran the Lions Martian 10k trail race in Woking on his birthday, finishing second in 38:11, while Liz Draper completed the Lakeland Trails 100k in 21:14:00.

Kenilworth Runners’ Andrew Siggers ran well to finish tenth in the Harborough 5 on Tuesday June 25 in 27:57.

Neil Sheward was next to finish for Kenilworth in 86th position in a time of 32:49.

Louise Andrews finished fourth FV45 in 36:43 and there were category wins for Dave Pettifer (35:14) and Pauline Dable (49:39), while Tom Dable was sixth MV70 in 46:56.

The race was won by William Gardner of Rugby & Northants AC in 26:22 and there were 368 finishers.

Spa Striders’ Lucy Tugwell borrowed clubmate Helene Wright’s bike to completed the Sprint Distance Duathlon at the European Multisport Championships in Târgu Mureş, Romania, coming home 14th in category in 1:18:47.

Despite being sick after the swim leg, James Hodges took part in the Centurion triathlon (2k swim, 82k bike, 16k run) near Luton, crossing the finish line in 5:08:41.