Alert neighbour stop burglars from stealing car in Kenilworth

Burglars attempted to steal a car from a drive in Kenilworth last night (Thursday) after taking the keys from a house - but a vigilant neighbour's actions managed to stop them.

At around 11pm on Thursday December 13, four burglars, all wearing hoodies, broke into a property on Priorsfield Road.

Once inside, they found the keys to vehicles parked on the property's drive.

While the burglars were trying to defrost one of them, a neighbour, who heard the commotion, shouted at the four burglars.

This caused the offenders to run away without stealing the car.

A spokesman for neighbourhood watch group Kenilworth Watch said: "While this latest car key burglary is of concern, the actions of a neighbour by exercising vigilance shows how being alert can make a difference and contribution to foiling criminals."

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 451 of December 13.