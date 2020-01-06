Air ambulance responds to critical medical incident in Kenilworth over the weekend

An air ambulance landed in Kenilworth yesterday morning (Sunday January 5) in response to a critical medical incident.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service responded to the medical incident with two land ambulances, a paramedic officer to the scene and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

The ambulance service was called to the incident at a property in Eden Croft, Kenilworth at 8.17am on Sunday January 5.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, we found a man in a critical condition.

"Crews administered advanced life support on scene, but unfortunately it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

The air ambulance landed in a nearby field close to Eden Croft near Thorns Infant School.

There is no indication the incident was suspicious in nature.