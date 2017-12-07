Accident involving lorry and two cars closes section of A46 near Stoneleigh

Motorists are being advised to avoid the A46 near Stoneleigh after a collision involving three vehicles.

The A46 southbound is currently closed between the A45 and the A452 near Coventry.

Earlier today there was an accident involving a lorry and two cars.

There was also a fuel spillage.

The road has been closed to all traffic but now only one lane is close.

There are currently people on the scene working to clear the spillage.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area but traffic is being diverted onto local routes.

