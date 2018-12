An old oak tree in Abbey Fields has been made safe by contractors after its trunk split due to high winds this week.

The damage to the tree, near to the lake in the Fields, was reported by Warwick District Council's green space development officer Jon Holmes on Monday December 11.

Within half an hour of his call, contractors came out to make the tree safe.

It is likely that some of the timber from the tree will need to be removed in order to keep it.