A46 in Warwickshire reopens after earlier incident

The A46 in Warwickshire has now reopened after an earlier incident.

The A46, near to Bishopton in Stratford was closed in both directions from its junctions of the A439 to the A3400 near Stratford.

The road has now reopened.

It emerged earlier this morning that a man, who was driving a Ford Fiesta, died after the car crashed into a tree.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police were called to the scene between 5am and 6am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who was trapped inside the vehicle as a result of the collision.

“He was assessed by ambulance staff but sadly quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Police officers investigating the incident are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage of the grey/blue Ford Fiesta on the A46 in the early hours of this morning.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 36 of April 30.

