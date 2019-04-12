A46 crash near Stoneleigh leaves lorry driver with 'life changing injuries'

A lorry driver has been left with 'life changing injuries' after a collision on the A46 near Stoneleigh yesterday (Thursday)

Emergency services were called out the scene around 2.30pm.

The collision involved two lorries and as a result the northbound side of the A46 near Stoneleigh was closed to the A45 Coventry.

Traffic also tailed back to the A452 in Kenilworth.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "We were called at 2.27pm to a collision on the A46 involving two lorries.

"Road closures were in place northbound on the A46 Stoneleigh to A45 Coventry.

The tailbacks that resulted from the collision on the A46 near Stoneleigh. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

"The ambulance service also attended and Highways England assisted with road closures.

"The driver of one of the lorries - a man in his 40s - was taken to hospital leg and hip injuries. Injuries are described as life changing."

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.28pm yesterday afternoon to reports of a collision involving two lorries.

"We sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the critical care care from the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

"We treated two patients, one of whom, a man was a driver of one of the lorries. He was trapped as a result of the collision.

"He was treated for serious injuries and taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

"The second patient was discharged on the scene with minor injuries."