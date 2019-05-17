A round-up of cases heard at Leamington Magistrates Court

Leamington Justice Centre, home to Warwick Crown Court
The following cases have all recently been heard at Leamington Magistrates Court at the Warwickshire Justice Centre.

Darren Considine, 27, of Beachamp Road, Kenilworth, had a drug rehabilitation order added to a community order and had to pay £60 costs for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Harry Jack Stockdale-Smith, 18, of Curran Close, Whitnash, had 20 hours’ unpaid work added to a community order and was ordered to pay £60 costs for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

David Haydn Tovey, 34, of Valetta Way, Wellesbourne, was banned from driving for 33 months, given a community order with 140 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £125 costs for failing to provide a specimen in the course of an investigation.

Kabbeer Hussain, 40, of Lillington Road, Leamington, was jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay £76.06 compensation for five counts of theft and for failing to notify police at to a change of address while subject to a notification order under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Ross James Timlin, 34, of Newbold Gardens, Leicester Street, Leamington, was given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours’ unpaid work, a restraining order and ordered to pay £100 compensation for assault and criminal damage.

Daniel John Boddison, 38, of Mill Crescent, Southam, was given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £150 and ordered to pay £220 costs for a