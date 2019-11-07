A new opticians could be opening in Warwick soon.

Plans have been submitted for a change of use for a premises in the Chase Meadow area in Warwick.

The application, which was submitted to Warwick District Council's planning portal, is for a change of use from an estate agents to an opticians.

The plans would see the former Connells Estate Agents premises in Chase Meadow Square, which is off Narrow Hall Meadow, turned into an independent opticians.

The site is currently empty.

On the planning portal the council responded to the application saying that planning permission was not needed for the change of use.

Chase Meadow Square in Warwick in 2018. Photo by Google Street View.

It is not yet known when the opticians could open.

Earlier this year another new business also joined the Chase Meadow Square area.

In August Botanics Coffee and Deli opened selling cakes, coffee, pastries as well as breakfast and lunch options.

Recently the team at Botanics Coffee and Deli applied for an alcohol licence so that they could hold events such as afternoon teas with fizz. They were granted permission on November 1.

For more information about the plans for the opticians go to Warwick District Council's planning portal and search: W/19/1505

For more information about Botanics go to: https://www.facebook.com/botanicscoffeedeli/