A look into the sporting archives

Each week I'll be delving into our dusty old folders to pick out some pics from the past. This week, boxing is the focus.

Captions are in short supply when it comes to these photos but I can safely say that the Turpins, Barry McGuigan, Ady Bush and Edwin Cleary are among the faces that appear in this week's blast from the past. Maybe you can fill in some of the missing details?

1. Ribbon cutting Former mayor Agnes Leddy, once known as the 'Queen of Warwick', formally opens something, presumably a gym, in Warwick. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Grand opening Agnes Leddy is pictured with the young boxers after performing the opening. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Trophy presentation A young Edwin Cleary is among the boxers showing off their trophies here, with Ady Bush looking on in the back row. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Job well done Jackie Turpin congratulates Gordon Behan after he won a boxer of the night award. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more