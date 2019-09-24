A Kenilworth care home resident gets surprise visit to Warwick Castle

A Kenilworth care home surprised a 93-year-old resident with a trip down memory lane to one of her favourite places - Warwick Castle.

The team at Kenilworth Grange, on Spring Lane, runs a Wishing Tree initiative to encourage residents to share their wishes so the team can make them come true.

Doris Boyle with her friends - Edna and John - during their visit to Warwick Castle with officials from the Kenilworth Grange care home.

Resident Doris Boyle’s wish was to return to Warwick Castle, which had been a favourite spot for day trips in her younger years with her son and held many happy memories.

When the Kenilworth Grange home team saw the wish on the Wishing Tree, and found out why the castle was important to Doris, they set to making the trip happen.

Accompanied by her friends, Edna and John, who also live at Kenilworth Grange, Doris was treated to a day at Warwick Castle.

Doris really enjoyed visiting the castle again, as it reminded her of trips she had taken with her son, Chris. They had visited lots of museums and art galleries, but Warwick Castle was always their favourite. Laughing over the statues and having an ice cream helped bring back many happy memories.

Sheridan Farish, home manager at Kenilworth Grange, said: “Residents are at the heart of everything we do, and our wishing tree initiative allows us to go the extra mile and organise activities or trips that really matter to residents. Doris got to see the castle again and enjoyed laughing with her friends and sharing memories.

“When Doris heard she was going to the castle, the look on her face was pure joy. She wore her best clothes and the biggest smile. She was so excited to go, and since her return, has thoroughly enjoyed telling her friends about the amazing time she spent at the castle with her family.

Doris was born in Birmingham, and went on to spend most of her life in Warwick, attending Coten End School until she was 14-years-old. She had private tutoring to learn shorthand typing, and after passing her exams, she went to work in a solicitor’s office.

She met her husband, Thomas Boyle, through friends, and they got married at Warwick Registry Office. They had one son, Chris. After Chris was born, Doris became a full-time mum.

Sheridan Farish added: “I am really pleased that we were able to make Doris’ wish a reality, as she had the opportunity to visit a place that holds so many happy memories. We’re looking forward to making other wishes come true very soon.”