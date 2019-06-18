A dozen local groups receive cash donations from Kenilworth Lions Club

The Kenilworth Lions Club recently presented cash donations to 12 local groups and organisation at a special event held at the Kenilworth Sports and Social Club.

The cash donations were made through the Dream Scheme, which was launched at the beginning of the year, as part of the celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of Kenilworth Lions Club.

The objective of the scheme was to reach out to individuals and groups who might not have sought funding support from Lions in the past.

Since the Dream Scheme was launched, 23 awards of up to £1,000 have been made, with a total value of £18,520. The Scheme is now closed for 2019.

Kenilworth Lions President Gordon Henderson, who presented the Dream Scheme cash awards, said: “It was inspiring to hear about the wonderful work that all the award winners do, and to see how the money donated by Lions will be put to great use. The Club is deeply grateful to the residents of Kenilworth and beyond for their unfailing generosity in supporting our various fund-raising activities over the year, and without which none of this would be possible.”

Those receiving donations at the event were:

-Danny Fagan Sports Coaching - Football coaching provision for girls.

-Langdale Trust - Polytunnel outdoor classroom for SEND children at Spencers Retreat.

-Kenilworth Soroptimists - Womens Refuge Wellbeing Fund.

NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) Kenilworth District - Speak out workshops about child abuse.

Warwick Hospital Squire Ward – High-low soft reclining chair.

Bump to Three & Beyond – Free workshops for parents to be.

Kenilworth School Music Dept. – Uniform for orchestra and choir for Austrian tour.

St Augustine & Priors Field Schools – Road safety sessions and high viz vests.

Clinton Primary School – Refurbishment of wildlife pond and surrounds.

Kenilworth School Duke of Edinburgh scheme – New tents for expeditions.

Side by Side Theatre Group – Trip to musical for mixed ability adults.

Kenilworth PHAB – Trip to Calvert Trust outdoor activity centre.