94-year-old woman gets first tattoo in Kenilworth

A 94-year-old woman ticked an item on her bucket list when she got inked for the first time at a Kenilworth tattoo studio.

Hilda West had her son and husband's initials inked onto her wrist on Wednesday morning at the Ink on Skinz Tattoo Studio at the Oaks Precinct shopping centre in Kenilworth.

Hilda West and Matty Gardner

Matty Gardner, the owner of the tattoo studio, said: “I came in especially, to tattoo her. It was my off day. It's not every day you tattoo a 94-year-old.”

Matty said one of Hilda's carers from the nearby care home where she lives called and set up the appointment.

He added: “I was more than happy to do it for her. She had two love hearts inked with her son and husband's initials inside. They're both deceased now. I think she's always wanted a tattoo. It was on her bucket list as well.”

Matty inked the tattoo free of charge.

Matty Gardner outside his tattoo studio in the Oaks Precinct in Kenilworth

He added: “It's nice to do something nice for somebody. I've tattooed people who quite old, but not that old. It was very out of the ordinary.

“It was all over in 20 minutes. She handled it better than some of the body builders I've tattooed.”