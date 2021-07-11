89-year-old man taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Leamington
The road closures led to traffic delays across the town yesterday (Saturday)
An 89-year-old man was taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Leamington yesterday (Saturday).
Police, ambulance and fire crews were sent to the scene in Willes Road at about 9.40am.
A road closure was put in place which led to traffic delays across the town.
The condition of the 89-year-old is unknown.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report this via the police's website or 101 quoting incident number 102 of 10 July.