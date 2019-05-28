41st Leamington Peace Festival will include 'quiet zone' for first time

The Leamington Peace Festival will include a 'quiet zone' for people to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the lively and vibrant event this year.

The event, now in its 41st year, will take place at the Pump Room Gardens between June 15 and 16 running from 11am to 7pm on the Saturday and 11am to 6pm on the Sunday.

One of the most important new additions this year to the festival will be the Quiet Zone.

This will be a quiet area located next to the information tent for anyone who needs to get away from the crowd for a while.

Whether it be for autism, anxiety, pregnant women or a disability of any kind, anyone is welcome to come in, colour in and just take a quiet sit down or rest.

For the third year running there will be a donation point at the information desk in the middle of the site for the Warwick and Leamington Foodbank where people can give much-needed donations of long life fruit juice, pasta sauces, long life milk, tinned goods and toiletries.

There will be live entertainment from The Redhills and Clemency and somegroups such as North Leamington School pop choir, Songlines community choir and Stagecoach.

Workshops will include African drumming, bracelet making and LBT+ awareness.

There will also be peace talks from groups such as Amnesty International, Warwick District UN Association and Jubilee Leamington.

The first Peace Festival, at the time called the Leamington Festival for International Understanding and Peace, was held in 1978.

Conceived as a non-political, non-profit making event, its roots stem from previous festivals held with growing interest and success in the area, each basing its theme on aspects of peace.

