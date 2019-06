A man in his 30s required hospital treatment for a serious injury to his face after an alleged assault in a Leamington nightclub.

The incident took place at 1.15am yesterday, Sunday June 23, at a nightclub on High Street.

Following the incident 20-year-old Ryan Coulson of Craig Close in Leamington has been charged with with wounding with intent.

Coulson will appear at Leamington Magistrates' Court today, Monday June 24.