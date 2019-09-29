£2,000 worth of property stolen from dog kennels in Lapworth

Warwickshire Police are appealing to the local community for information following an incident of theft of tools from a dog kennels premises in Lapworth.

The reported theft occurred between 5pm on Wednesday September 25 and 7am Thursday September 26 at the dog kennels located in Hole House Lane in Lapworth.

Offenders forced open the gate to the premises and entered and entered buildings.

They removed a small mixer and stand, a vacuum cleaner, a toolbox with tools, a Makita drill, batteries and charger.

The total approximate value of the stolen property £2,000.

No description of offenders was available.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 58 of September 26.

People can also report information anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.