15-year-old boy threatened with knife and BB gun outside Leamington McDonald's

Warwickshire Police responded a report of an armed robbery involving a 15-year-old boy in Leamington last weekend.

The incident occurred after two offenders threatened the victim, a 15-year-old boy, before stealing his bag with cash in it and making off in a vehicle.

Car seized by police in connection to Leamington robbery

The victim was reportedly threatened with what police believe to be a BB gun and a knife during the robbery.

The robbery occurred around 7.10pm on Saturday February 15 outside the McDonald's restaurant in Queensway, Leamington.

The offenders were found on the A444 Bedworth bypass in Nuneaton around midday yesterday (Sunday February 16) by officers with the Warwickshire Operational Patrol Unit (OPU).

A Warwickshire Police dog, PD Delta, who serves as a tactical firearms dog, also helped in the apprehension of the offenders.

Police arrested two 18-year-old men from Coventry and a 16-year-old male from Coventry on suspicion of robbery.

The bag belonging to the victim was recovered during the arrests by police.

OPU officers also seized a vehicle during the arrest of the three suspects.

One of the 18-year-olds remains in police custody today (Monday February 17).

The other two teenagers arrested have been released on police bail.