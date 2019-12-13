Re-elected MP Matt Western talks to re-elected MP Jeremy Wright during election count night at Stoneleigh Park

13 pictures: General Election 2019 count night at Stoneleigh Park near Kenilworth

More than a hundred of people gathered at Stoneleigh Park near Kenilworth for the counting of the ballots for the Kenilworth and Southam and Warwick and Leamington MP constituencies on election night.

The ballot counting carried on into the early morning of Friday December 13 with results being announced for constituencies around 3.30 or 4am. Jeremy Wright, with the Conservative Party, retained the Kenilworth and Southam seat and Matt Western, with the Labour Party, retained the Warwick and Leamington seat.

Crowd photo of people at the Stoneleigh Park election count night
Green Party members, including the party's candidates for Kenilworth and Southam Alison Firth and Warwick and Leamington Jonathan Chilvers at centre
The Official Monster Raving Loony Party candidate (right) Nicholas 'Blunderbuss' Green
Liberal Democrat members, including the party's candidate Richard Dickson at left
