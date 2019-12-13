13 pictures: General Election 2019 count night at Stoneleigh Park near Kenilworth
More than a hundred of people gathered at Stoneleigh Park near Kenilworth for the counting of the ballots for the Kenilworth and Southam and Warwick and Leamington MP constituencies on election night.
The ballot counting carried on into the early morning of Friday December 13 with results being announced for constituencies around 3.30 or 4am. Jeremy Wright, with the Conservative Party, retained the Kenilworth and Southam seat and Matt Western, with the Labour Party, retained the Warwick and Leamington seat.
Crowd photo of people at the Stoneleigh Park election count night