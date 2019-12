Can you spot the Harry Potter tree or the Grinch that stole Christmas tree?

Dozens upon dozens of decorated and themed Christmas trees line the roads of Kineton and Little Kineton as part of the 2019 Christmas Tree Trail. The trail's size has more than doubled since last year bringing this year's total to nearly 300 trees. Pick up a map for the Kineton Christmas Tree Trail at the local village shop, Flower Thyme or Gilks' Garage Cafe and find your favourite Christmas tree. Maps are £2.50 with proceeds going to village charities.

The Jolly Christmas Postman tree other Buy a Photo

Use your local library tree - Kineton Community Library Tree other Buy a Photo

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe tree other Buy a Photo

Two of the decorated Christmas trees outside St Peter's Church other Buy a Photo

View more