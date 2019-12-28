11 pictures from the Kenilworth Lions Club 2019 Boxing Day Duck Race

More than a thousand people turned out to support the annual Kenilworth Lions Club Boxing Day Duck Race. T

The Kenilworth Lions’ Duck Race was held Thursday December 26 in Abbey Fields. Despite the earlier rain, weather conditions for the race itself were fairly dry, and the crowds turned out in large numbers. The race kicked off at the ford in front of Kenilworth Castle where the town Mayor Alison Firth helped launch the 1,500 ducks into Finham Brook. The race raises many thousands of pounds each year to help the Kenilworth Lions Club support local charities and organisations. Click here to see how much was raised at this year's 2019 race.

Kenilworth Lions Club Boxing Day Duck Race

The ducks are off and away in the Boxing Day duck race

Kenilworth Lions Club members collect the winning ducks

Kenilworth Lions Club Boxing Day Duck Race with Mayor Alison Firth

