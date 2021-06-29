Property Focus: This stunning Georgian former rectory in Warwickshire will make its new owner feel blessed

Photo: Savills Banbury.

In this week's property focus we take a look inside a divinely-styled former rectory in Birdingbury, complete with stunning grounds and a jetty with access to the River Leam.

It is believed the home's genesis was in 1764, and it serves as a particularly beautiful example of rectories built by the Church of England in that era.

Entrance halls in homes like these were typically decorated to a very high standard to give a strong impression to visitors, and this home's hall is no exception - with a high ceiling, chequered stone floor and brilliantly-detailed woodwork.

Photo: Savills Banbury.

Elsewhere the home boasts a wealth of period features, including open fireplaces, shuttered sash windows, window seats, six-panel internal doors with elegant door furniture, cornicing, door mouldings, deep moulded skirtings, picture rails, exposed floor boards, chequer board stone flooring, elegant principal staircase and detailed stained glass windows.

Timbers are present throughout the house but, as was the case with grand homes of the Georgian era, they have been encased with decorative covers.

Its present owners have undertaken a sympathetic refurbishment on the Grade II listed property, retaining the period features while ensuring it has all the modern comforts.

There is also a modern orangery leading off from the drawing room, making a great space to relax or to entertain guests.

Photo: Savills Banbury.

But those preferring a more formal dinner can eat, drink and be merry in the dining room, which comes with a huge sash window and a characterful English Oak floor.

The property's 11-acre grounds comprise a mix of meticulously-landscaped lawns together with woodland and a view over the River Leam - complete with a jetty.

Sophie Gannon, who is marketing the property on behalf of Savills Banbury, said: "There is a lot to love about this house but for me it is all about the views.

"Quite literally you don’t need pictures on the walls as every window in the house acts as a frame for the most beautiful scenery, from idyllic open countryside to the glistening waters of the River Leam, which the property borders.

Photo: Savills Banbury.

"It really is something quite special.’

The property is on the market for £2.25m. Visit search.savills.com/property-detail/gbbarsbas190044 to see the full listing.