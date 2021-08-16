Photos of amazing cars from the popular Retro Warwick Classic Car and Bike Show

Dozens of beautiful cars and bikes were on show in Warwick town centre at the weekend.

Visitors poured into Market Place for the town's popular Retro Warwick Classic Car and Bike Show, organised by the Warwick Court Leet.

There were restrictions on space this year with the extra space given to outdoor seating for pubs but car enthusiasts said the organisers managed to pack the square with some amazing cars.

Car journalist Nick Maltby said: "I have been a regular attender for the past five years (not held in 2020 because of Covid) and it always amazes me that each year cars are on display that I haven’t seen before. That was certainly true this year.

"I had a long chat with the lady owner of the Volvo P444. She and the car are from Norway (built in Sweden of course), it was bought, new, by her uncle in 1957 and has been in the family ever since. The owner and the car now reside in the UK.

"It appears to be in excellent condition but she tells me that there are still a few things that need attention. That’s one of the very nice things about Classic Car Shows and Retro Warwick in particular, you meet some very nice people with fascinating, car-related, stories to tell."

These photos below were taken by Geoff Ousbey.

