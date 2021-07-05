Open letter to healthcare workers in Warwickshire: You have delivered under unprecedented pressures

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust chief executive Mel Coombes MBE has published a letter to local staff on the NHS's 73rd birthday today (Monday July 5) to recognise their contribution, hard work and commitment over the past 12 months.

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust chief executive Mel Coombes MBE has published a letter to local staff on the NHS s 73rd birthday today (Monday July 5) to recognise their contribution, hard work and commitment over the past 12 months. We wanted to publish it in full as a way of passing on her - and our - thanks to healthcare workers.

OPEN LETTER BY MEL COOMBES MBE

I would like to take this opportunity to say a BIG thank you for all your effort and commitment over the past year and wish you a very happy NHS 73rd Birthday. It has been a year of unprecedented challenges and it is an honour that the NHS has been awarded the George Cross by her Majesty the Queen. The George Cross is the UK’s highest award for gallantry and heroism and the NHS has been awarded this award to mark its public service over seven decades. Congratulations to everyone.

We have all been unimaginably busy for the last year so it is important that we take some time to reflect on the hard work we have undertaken and the fabulous progress we have made in both tackling the pandemic and also in ensuring that our Trust continues to develop and innovate to provide the best possible care for our patients.

As a Trust we have seen some real achievements over the last 12 months. Some highlights to name but a few include:

- Delivering one million COVID vaccines across Coventry and Warwickshire in June

- #ThanksKids initiative, led by the Rise team which recognises the super efforts and kindness of children. Many children and young people despite having to cope with the uncertainty related to the pandemic were able to reach out and support their friends, family and community.

- Staff survey results showing improvement in four themes

- Winning two HSJ Awards for the work with OxeHealth for delivering two innovative digital programmes to improve patient safety and care at inpatient mental health hospitals: Best Mental Health Partnership with the NHS: Fewer Incidents and Better Care in Inpatient Mental Health Hospitals and Most Effective Contribution to Patient Safety: Improving Safety and Care for Inpatient Mental Health Patients.

- Staff health and wellbeing is a Trust priority. We have developed a system wide “With Staff in Mind” support HUB for those working in Health and Social Care providing emotional wellbeing and support.

- Coming together over Let’s Talk sessions and the newly revamped Chief Executive briefings.

Despite us being caught up in the pandemic we continue to deliver great work under unprecedented pressures.

I really would like that you take the time to reflect on the ones dear to you and your colleagues, if the last 12 months have taught us anything, it is how important family and friends are to us .

Have a great NHS 73rd Birthday. Enjoy a cup of tea/coffee with a colleague, even if it is virtually, take some time to smile. You all deserve it.