Message of thanks to healthcare workers is lifted high into the air in Leamington

Warwick District Council chairman Cllr Neale Murphy, Anne Coyle (managing director of South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust) and the Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Susan Rasmussen with the thank you flag.

A message of thanks to the healthcare workers was lifted high into the air today (Monday) in Leamington.

To celebrate the 73rd birthday of the NHS and its staff, as well as social care and frontline workers, Warwick District Council chairman Neale Murphy raised a thank you flag in recognition of their dedication and commitment, at Leamington Town Hall.

The first NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day is a celebration and recognition of the hard work carried out by essential workers during the pandemic, and to remember those who have lost their lives in the service of others.

Anne Coyle (managing director of South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust) lifts up the flag, alongside Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Susan Rasmussen and Warwick District Council chairman Cllr Neale Murphy.

Cllr Murphy was accompanied by Anne Coyle, managing director of South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, and the Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Susan Rasmussen.

Cllr Murphy said: “We would like to thank everyone from healthcare workers and individuals in the education, transport sectors and all the unsung heroes who have kept our essential services running during the pandemic.

"We are very appreciative of all your hard work and service. We would also like to thank the residents of the Warwick district for following Covid-19 guidance on social distance, wearing face masks and hand washing, to keep our frontline workers safe.”

Anne Coyle, managing director at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The pandemic has been an extremely challenging time for many people, but it has also highlighted the amazing people we have among us.