Health campaigners hold rally in Leamington to shine a light on the town's controversial 'Mega-Lab'

Health campaigners held a rally in Leamington - both to celebrate the NHS’s 73rd birthday and to protest against the lack of answers over the town's proposed 'Mega-Lab'.

The South Warwickshire Keep our NHS Public (SWKNP) group met on Saturday morning (July 3) to make their voices heard.

They were joined by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, who - along with SWKNP - has been shining a light on the problems with the Mega-Lab.

Their concerns are that the lab will be privately run by businesses with no medical expertise, despite claims from the Government that it will be publicly-operated NHS centre.

Anna Pollert, secretary of SWKONP, said: "SWKONP has mounted an online petition calling on the government to hand over the Mega-Lab to NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Pathology Services, and to give these public labs the investment required to expand Covid-19 and other diagnostic services. Visit https://tinyurl.com/pahcyym5"