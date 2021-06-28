Why the Warwick district now has one of the highest Covid rates in the Midlands

The Warwick district now has one of the highest Covid rates in the Midlands.

As we have been reporting, positive cases in Leamington have shot up in recent days - and this pattern has continued as new data is released.

The latest figures show that the Warwick district now has a 276 per cent increase in cases over a seven day period, up to June 22.

The darker areas are where the Covid rates are higher - they are Leamington Brunswick; Leamington East and Sydenham; Cannon Park and University.

This means it now has a rate of 209.4 cases per 100,000 people - nearly three times the national average number of Covid infections.

The worst affected areas are still Leamington Brunswick (94 cases in seven days) and Leamington East and Sydenham (45 cases in seven days).

We have asked Public health Warwickshire for the official reasons behind the outbreak. Health bosses said they will respond to the matter this week - but last week, Shade Agboola, director of public health in Warwickshire, said the rise in rate in Warwick is 'almost entirely driven by this very, very large outbreak at Warwick University', given that many students live in the south of Leamington.