What the latest Covid and vaccine data shows across the Warwick district

Health bosses are advising residents in the Warwick district to stay alert after an increase in Covid cases across the county.

Warwickshire now has a rate of 48 cases per 1,000. While this may seem low compared to the previous peak in March 2021, the figures are going up - and the new Delta variant is playing a key role in this.

The Warwick district's rolling rate is 28.5 cases per 100,000 - with 41 new cases over the seven days up to June 12.

These figures are relatively low compared to other parts of the country but health bosses are asking people to stick to the rules, so that the figures remain low.

In terms of vaccines, more than half of people in the Warwick district have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

NHS data shows 68,994 people had received both jabs by June 13 – 58% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 65,182 were aged 30 and over – 74% of the age group.

It means 3,812 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: "Following the Government announcement to delay step 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown until Monday July 19, Warwickshire residents are being urged to continue to do the right thing to protect each other.

"The rules of hands, face, space and fresh air still apply, and indoor gatherings remain restricted to six people or two households. People should be taking regular tests to monitor the spread of the virus and getting both vaccine doses as soon as they are offered.

"Over the last few weeks COVID-19 cases have been rising across the county with Warwickshire now at 48 cases per 1,000. Whilst this may seem low compared to the previous peak in March 2021, the figures are going up. This is also the picture nationally and regionally with a rise in the Delta variant playing a key role."

Speaking about the rise in cases in Warwickshire, Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health for Warwickshire said: “The number of reported cases are increasing across the county and although the rise in cases remain relatively low compared to where we have been, if we don’t act now, we can expect to see a surge in cases which will lead to hospitalisations and in some instances a higher number of deaths.

“Throughout the pandemic residents have played a key role in reducing COVID cases and whilst I know that people just want to return to a more normal way of living, we need to do it safely. We know that coronavirus is still in our communities, and we need to do everything we can to stop the spread.

“The advice that was given near the start of the pandemic is just as important today as it was then. Wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering in public places, keep a social distance from those you do not live with, and ensure that you open windows and doors when you have visitors in your home. This advice is key in preventing the spread.

“The vaccine uptake is also playing a key role and we are doing really well in Warwickshire, but I would encourage everyone to book their first and second jabs when invited. However, as with many vaccines, just because you are vaccinated, it doesn’t mean that you can’t still catch the virus or spread it. So, the advice of hands, face, space and fresh air remains key.”

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for adult social care and health, added: “I would like to say thank you to all Warwickshire residents who have stepped up and played their part in the fight against COVID-19, and continue to do the right thing for Warwickshire as we work together to reduce COVID cases within our communities.

“As a community, we all have a part to play, so please ensure that you continue to follow the national advice to help to keep Warwickshire communities safer. It has been a long and difficult journey for many of us, but together we can make a difference. So please remember hands, face, space and fresh air and continue with twice weekly testing.”