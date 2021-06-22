Two pubs and a restaurant in Leamington linked to new Covid cases - if you have been there, you need to take a test

People who have visited two pubs and a restaurant in Leamington are being asked to take Covid tests, after the places were linked to a number of new cases.

Public Health Warwickshire says anyone who visited the following places at the following times need to book a PCR test:

Zizzi restaurant, Regent House, Leamington – customers who have visited since June 5

Kelsey’s, High Street, Leamington – customers who have visited since June 9

The Benjamin Satchwell, The Parade, Leamington Spa – customers who visited between June 14-16

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: "Visitors to these bars and restaurants are being asked to be alert to COVID-19 symptoms and book a PCR test via nhs.uk/coronavirus or call free on 119, stating that your Local Authority has asked you to get a test.

"Warwickshire residents who are planning to meet with others at a bar or restaurant are also being asked to take an LFT (rapid test) in advance (up to 24 hours before) as part of their twice weekly routine testing. Although LFT tests don’t rule out COVID-19, they can help pick up some additional people who may be positive but not have any symptoms."

Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health for Warwickshire said: “We have been notified of a number of COVID-19 cases linked to a number of bars and restaurants and are urging people who have visited specific venues to take a PCR test.

“We also want residents to continue to take precautions to help keep Warwickshire hospitality businesses open and in business, to ensure that we can all enjoy meeting up with family and friends.

“The rules of hands, face, space and fresh air still apply, and try to keep the number of people you are mixing with to a minimum. We’re also continuing to urge people to book their first and second vaccinations as soon as they are invited.”

Cllr Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for adult social care and health, added: “Now pubs and restaurants are open again, make sure you don't take COVID-19 with you when you go out, and get an LFT test every 3 to 4 days. Critically, we are asking all those aged 18 and over to make sure they have both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

“We can work together in our communities to keep hospitality businesses open by keeping COVID out. Stay at your table, wash your hands regularly and continue to socially distance.”