Rapid rise of Covid cases continue in Leamington - with one neighbourhood seeing a huge spike

The rapid rise of Covid cases have continued in Brunswick ward in Leamington

On Wednesday we reported that the area had seen a 660 per cent rise with 33 positive Covid cases, giving it a rate of 347.4 cases per 100,000.

But the latest data, which covers the seven-day period up to June 19, shows that the ward has now seen an increase of 57 cases - an increase of 52 compared to the previous week (a 1,040 per cent increase).

Brunswick ward in Leamington (in red) has now been moved into the highest classification of Covid rates.

This means it now has a case rate of 521.1 cases per 100,000 people - the highest rate in Warwickshire.

The wards of Leamington East and Sydenham (315.9 per 100,000) and Leamington Central and North (212 per 100,000) also remain areas for concern.

These increases mean that the Warwick district now has an overall rate of 142.6 cases per 100,000 people - the highest rate in Warwickshire.

Its rate is also higher than the cities of Coventry, Birmingham and Leicester.

However, as we have previously said, it must be remembered that vaccinations are still going well in the area and hospitals are not reporting significant increases in patients.