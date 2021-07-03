Popular village pub near Leamington forced to close for ten days due to Covid

A popular village pub near Leamington has been forced to close for ten days due to Covid.

The staff at The Antelope Inn in Lighthorne said they are very sorry but they were left with no choice after one of their staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The pub has closed today (July 3) and will be shut for ten days.

The Antelope Inn in Lighthorne. Photo from Google Street View.

The pub said: "We are very sorry to inform you all that a member of our staff has tested positive for Covid 19 last night, so we need to follow our risk assessment and follow Government guidelines.

"This means that because us and all our members of the staff that have been in contact with them need to isolate for 10 days and we will need to close the premises as well for 10 days, starting today (Saturday July 3).