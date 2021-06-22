Hotspots where Covid rates have shot up in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area

The Warwick district has seen a sharp rise in recent Covid cases.

But it must be remembered that the district has previously had much lower levels than the rest of the country, so any percentage rises will be recorded as 'rapid'.

And it is worth pointing out that the vaccination numbers are still encouraging and there is no evidence yet to suggest hospitals are seeing a significant rise in patients.

The darker areas show where Covid cases have risen rapidly.

The latest figures cover the seven days up to June 16.

Over that time period, the district as a whole has been 111 cases - a 246.9 per cent rise (79 new cases) compared to the previous seven days.

Having previously enjoying the lowest Covid levels in Coventry and Warwickshire, the Warwick district now has the second highest - Nuneaton and Bedworth is the highest.

Public Health England figures show 49 cases of the Delta variant had been recorded in the Warwick district by June 16 - 21 more than the 28 cases recorded the week before.

Within the district, four areas have seen a sharp rise (figures based on the seven day period up to June 16). They are:

Leamington East & Sydenham

Total cases: 19

The rate has increased relative to the previous week by 15 (375%)

Case rate per 100,000 people: 171.5

Leamington Brunswick

Total cases: 18

The rate has increased relative to the previous week by 15 (500%)

Case rate per 100,000 people: 164.6

Kenilworth West

Total cases: 8

The rate has increased relative to the previous week by 6 (300%)

Case rate per 100,000 people: 107.4

Whitnash

Total cases: 10

The rate has increased relative to the previous week by 8 (400%)