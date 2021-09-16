Discovery of 30,000-year-old baby mammoth jaw bone was the inspiration behind a new children's book, launched at Leamington school

Shrubland Street Primary School had visit from their writer-in-residence, the children’s poet James Carter, for the launch of his new title 'The Beasts Beneath Our Feet' – a non-fiction book about fossils and extinct creatures such as dinosaurs.

The discovery of a 30,000-year-old baby mammoth jaw bone was the inspiration behind a new children's book, which was launched at a Leamington school.

James said: ‘It was such a thrill to be back at the school, it’s such a welcoming, creative and vibrant community.

"We launched the book in the assemblies at the start of the day and then went on to do some animal poetry workshops. As always, the children have written some truly excellent poems.

"What I love about Shrubland Street is the enthusiasm from both teachers and children alike! I can’t think of anywhere where better to launch my new book!"

The initial inspiration for James’ book was the discovery of a 30,000-year-old baby mammoth jaw bone in the River Thames nearby to James’s home in Wallingford, South Oxfordshire back in the mid-1970s, which is now in the Museum of Oxford in Woodstock.