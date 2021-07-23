Owners of a board game cafe in Leamington launch their new venture

Stephanie Branch (soon to be Davies) and Trevor Davies said they chose to open The Dice Box in Leamington in 2018 as 'it’s such a thriving town full of many other fantastic independent businesses'.

The owners of a board game cafe in Leamington are now launching their business as a franchise.

And following their success in the town, they are now offering other people the chance to run their own Dice Box.

"We are so proud that we finally can announce that The Dice Box has now officially launched as a franchise," they said.

"We are so excited and very much look forward to our next chapter."

When Steph and Trev first set out to create The Dice Box they wanted to break down the barrier to entry, proving that - in their words - 'board games are not just for geeks anymore'.

Looking back on their successful start in town, they added: "People in Leamington really do support local businesses! Our customers are wonderful and it is great to see people just having fun, playing games and being together.

"The Dice Box is fun for everyone as we have nearly 700 games for ages two and up."