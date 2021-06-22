Nominate your favourite business for the Leamington Business Awards - three new categories for this year's event

Previous winners of the Leamington Business Awards.

Nominations are being invited for the seventh Leamington Business Awards which, this year, sees the introduction of three new categories.

Established in 2014, the LBAs champion and celebrate the work of local businesses, individuals and organisations while also raising vital funds for local charities, culminating with a glittering black-tie ceremony, on November 18.

The awards have been opened out across all categories, giving people the opportunity to nominate for:

The Leamington Business Awards logo.

- New Business of the Year – sponsored by Lodders Solicitors Business and The Community Award

- Customer Service Excellence Award – sponsored by The Box Factory

- Young Person of the Year Award

- Employer of the Year - sponsored by Leap People Solutions

Organiser Jonathan Smith

- Innovation of the Year

- Outstanding Achievement of the Year

- Independent Business of the Year, sponsored by Harrison Beale & Owen.

- Warwick District Charity of the Year

- The People’s Choice Award – sponsored by The Leamington and Warwick Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News Series. (Voted for by the readers of the Courier and online via the Leamington Business Awards website, as a business that simply stands out for great personal service and customer satisfaction.)

This year also unveils new categories, including South Warwickshire Freelancer of the Year, sponsored by Beyond The Book and Creative Business of the Year, sponsored by FreshSeed.

Emma Brewster, managing director for Fresh Seed, said: “We are proud to be sponsoring the Creative Award for the Leamington Business Awards. Through our work as the go to HR and training agency to the Creative sector, we feel passionately about the wonderful work the sector produces in this region and are delighted to see it get the recognition it deserves at this event.”

Emma Head, of Beyond The Book, said: “We have been supporting businesses with creative, digital and marketing freelance resource for 13 years, and we know how incredibly important it is to have a diverse, talented and professional resource in the region. This award will raise awareness of a much-needed market, and the great talent that exists for businesses to tap in to.”

A winner from all the categories, as well as those directly entering for this award, will be selected for the prestigious Judges’ Choice Award – Business of the Year, sponsored by Action Coach Warwick.

Award winners have already been announced from three Covid-19 categories launched last autumn, recognising Business Resilience, Business Pivoting and Lockdown Hero.

The preliminary COVID-friendly interactive event was broadcast live online from Noisegate Media Studio in Leamington in December, and featured a special message from Matt Western MP for Warwick and Leamington.

The winner of The Business Resilience Award was CJ’s Events in Warwick; the winner of The Business Pivot Award was Heartbreak Productions in Leamington; and the winner of The Local Lockdown Hero Award was Baabzi Miah of Baabzi’s Takeaway in Warwick.

Organiser Jonathan Smith, of Talk Business UK, said: “It is a real pleasure to have a positive outlook for the year ahead and through the Leamington Business Awards we can recognise and applaud the fantastic achievements local businesses have made.

“We are especially delighted to introduce the new award categories to highlight the contribution the creative and freelance sector make to the local community and economy. Once again, the 3D Design students at WCG have designed and produced an innovative award trophy unique to these awards!’’

Proceeds from fundraising on the night will be divided between the finalists in the Charity of the Year category.

Businesses interested in sponsorship are invited to contact Jonathan Smith at: [email protected] or [email protected]