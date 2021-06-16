New app helps you find offers and discounts at pubs, restaurants and cafes in Leamington and Warwick

Adam Fincham, Daniel Brown and Brodie Cullinan from Indyleam.

A new mobile phone app been launched to help independent businesses in Leamington and Warwick.

Local start-up company, indyleam, has created the app to publicise local offers and discounts to subscribers.

The people behind the business are locals Brodie Cullinan, Dan Brown and Adam Fincham who are looking to encourage people of Leamington and Warwick to continue to help support the flourishing scene of independent businesses our towns.

The Indyleam logo

Co-founder Brodie Cullinan said: “We truly believe one of the great aspects of Leamington has been the evolution of the town’s independent businesses, particularly in the food and drink space over the past four to five years.

"The aim of the indyleam app, our website and social media pages are to help support the independent scene via encouraging local people to choose to spend their money in the area’s fantastic array of ‘indies’."

The app is now available to download on Apple and Google Play Store and will be free for three months.

"We hope by offering the app free, for the first three months, that it should really boost trade in the area and make owning the app when it transfers to a £1.99 monthly subscription a bit of a no brainer for local people”, added Brodie.