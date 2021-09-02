Leamington business set up from a kitchen table during Covid catches the eye of 'Dragon' Theo Paphitis

ARCFORM's co-founders Jen and Steve Hughes

A Leamington business set up from a kitchen table during Covid has caught the eye of 'Dragon' Theo Paphitis.

Local light company ARCFORM is one of six businesses to win a stand at the Autumn Fair at the Birmingham NEC, which is partnered with Theo Paphitis’ Small Business Sunday initiative.

The entrepreneur, known to many as a 'Dragon' on the TV show Dragon's Den, selected the six businesses himself as part of a competition with the Autumn Fair - and ARCFORM's co-founders Steve and Jen Hughes were shocked but absolutely delighted to be selected.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have been selected and we cannot wait to showcase our products," they said.

"We have also been selected as one of the few products from the whole show to be showcased on the speakers stage – which is such an honour.

"There has been a lot of work to get to the show next week but we cannot wait!"

This year’s Autumn Fair will run from September 5-8.