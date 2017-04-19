Wilde classic on stage in Leamington

Oscar Wilde’s comedy masterpiece The Importance of Being Earnest comes to the Loft Theatre in Leamington next week.

Described by Wilde himself as a “trivial comedy for serious people”, The Importance of Being Earnest has entertained audiences for over 100 years.

The story tells of Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrief, who fall in love with two of society’s most eligible ladies, Gwendolen Fairfax and Cecily Cardew.

But the men’s courtship of the women is far from straightforward. With plenty of ‘Bunburying’ and a number of hostile encounters with the formidable Lady Bracknell, the pair become entangled in a web of mistaken identities.

The Importance of Being Earnest explores the apparent insincerities of a society where what we see on the outside is very different from what lies beneath.

Director David Fletcher said: “I am confident that audiences will enjoy this comic masterpiece as much as we have enjoyed working on it.”

The Importance of Being Earnest runs at The Loft Theatre in Victoria Colonnade from Wednesday, April 26, to Saturday, May 6, with a performance each evening at 7.30pm except Sunday, April 30, when the performance will be at 5pm, and on Monday, May 1, when there is no performance.

Tickets can be booked online via www.loft-theatre.co.uk, by emailing box-office@loft-theatre.co.uk or by calling 800360 (answer phone service).

In addition, the box office will be open from 7pm to 8.30pm on Monday and Tuesday, April 24 and 25, and on each performance evening.