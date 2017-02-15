Wild times at family shows

There’s plenty to keep families entertained at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry this half-term with two colourful shows coming to the venue.

Setting sail for the B2 auditorium is the world premiere production of The Quite Remarkable Adventures of the Owl and the Pussycat, which runs from Saturday, February 18, to Saturday, March 4.

Inspired by Edward Lear’s famous nonsense poem and based on the book by Monty Python actor and writer Eric Idle, the surreal and chaotic new musical follows the Owl and the Pussycat on their mission to save the world and defeat the dastardly Firelord, his imaginary dragon, Pyron, and his henchmen, Flicker and Brimstone. With Professor Bosh’s help, they seek the magical Bong Tree which will lead them all to safety in the Land of Bong.

Running on the Main Stage from Wednesday, February 22, to Saturday, February 25, is Running Wild, based on the book by Michael Morpurgo and brought vividly to life with a cast of colourful, life-size animal puppets.

The story follows a young girl called Lily, whose family holiday to Indonesia takes a dramatic twist when a tsunami hits whilst she is taking an elephant ride along the beach.

Oona and Lily escape deep in the jungle, miles from civilisation, where there is wonder, discovery and tree-top adventures with the orangutans. As thoughts turn to her mother left behind on the beach, wild tigers prowl, and hunger hits, and Lilly must now learn to survive the rainforest.

Embarking on a UK wide tour in 2017, the show for ages six and above has been created by the team behind the smash-hit production of War Horse with puppetry design and direction by Finn Caldwell and Toby Olié.

