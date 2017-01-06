What's on where around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth: listings, January 6 edition

Here’s your guide to what’s on where around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth. Please email news@leamingtoncourier.co.uk with details of your events at least a week before the edition in which you’d like them to appear.

ONGOING

Until January 8, Leamington Art Gallery and Museum: Dictionary of Silences, an exhibition of work by Colin Hitchmough. Call 742700 for more information.

SATURDAY JANUARY 7

Leamington Art Gallery & Museum, 11am to 4pm

The venue will be holding a special Family Arts Day. Families can take part in a variety of craft activities, including making New Year crowns, messy hand-print pictures and events themed around the Colin Hitchmough temporary exhibition Dictionary of Silences. Children can create their own artworks inspired by the exhibition. The family day is free of charge.

Cubbington Sports and Social Club

Music from The Almost.

MONDAY JANUARY 9

New Hall, Whitnash Sports & Social Club, Heathcote Road, Whitnash, 7.45pm

The Whitnash Society meets for a talk by David Clough titled The truth about the Marco Polo. Visitors welcome for a charge of £2 per meeting. Call 336393 or 330038 for details.

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 11

Senior Citizens’ Club, Abbey End, Kenilworth, 7.30pm

Kenilworth Family History Society meets. The very popular Dr Rebecca Probert, an expert on the history of marriage law, returns to give a talk titled ‘Divorced, Bigamist, Bereaved?’. The talk deals with marital breakdown, separation, widowhood, and remarriage, from 1600 to the 1970s, and is likely to be illustrated with case studies and stories. Non-members welcome. Contact 511969.

Spa Centre, Leamington, 7pm

The RSC’s innovative production of The Tempest will be screened live. Simon Russell Beale returns to the RSC after 20 years to play Prospero in the groundbreaking production, directed by artistic director Gregory Doran. In a unique partnership with Intel, the production uses pioneering technology in a bold re-imagining of Shakespeare’s magical play. The story focuses on Prospero, a magician on a distant island, able to control the elements and bend nature to his will. When a sail appears on the horizon, he reaches out across the ocean to the ship that carries the men who wronged him – with dramatic and poignant results. Tickets cost £12.50. Call 334418 to book.

THURSDAY JANUARY 12

Quaker Meeting House, Warwick, 7.45pm

The Warwick Poetry Reading Group meets, reading and discussing Pearl, one of the classics of Middle English poetry, in a modern translation/version by Jane Draycott (Carcanet Press). There is also a modern version by Simon Armitage, published by Faber. New members welcome. Call 511969 for details.

Lord Leycester Hospital, Warwick, 7.30pm for 7.45pm: The local Plant Heritage speaker for this month will be Brian Ellis of Avondale Nursery at Baginton. Brian, who is a National Collection Holder, will be talking about ‘Humble Umbels’. Non-members welcome.

SATURDAY JANUARY 14

Cubbington Sports and Social Club

Music from Southern Cross.

SATURDAY JANUARY 21

Cubbington Sports and Social Club

Music from Rhythm Street.

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 25

Bridge House Theatre, Warwick, 7.30pm

Mary Shelley’s Gothic horror masterpiece Frankenstein takes to the stage in a striking new production. The show combines ensemble storytelling, live music, puppetry and theatricality to create a fresh telling of what has become a landmark work of literature. A unique feature of the production is the use of Bunraku-style puppetry to portray The Creature. The show is presented by Blackeyed Theatre. Tickets cost £14. Visit www.bridgehousetheatre.co.uk to book.

FRIDAY JANUARY 27

Zephyr Lounge, Leamington, 8pm

Promoters In The Moment present a Blues Revue featuring a host of eminent blues musicians. Heading the night’s music is Jazzlines Poll Winner 2015/6, guitarist Steve Ajao. Sharing the bill are pianists Mark Steeds and Freddie Pirotta. Also appearing will be Letitia George, a vibrant and soulful vocalist who became nationally recognised with her acclaimed appearance on TV’s The Voice. They will be accompanied by the SugarDaddies (Adrian Litvinoff on bass, Steve Roberts on guitar, harmonica and vocals and Rich Westwood on drums), augmented by saxophonist Dave Roberts. Tickets £10 in advance or £12.50 on the door. Call 311311 or visit www.wegottickets.com/event/385093 to book.

SATURDAY JANUARY 28

Cubbington Sports and Social Club

Music from The Phoenix Trio.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 2

Spa Centre, Leamington, 7.30pm

Set behind-the-scenes at a run-down theatre, Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball find themselves involved in the crazy goings-on of compère Stu Francis and fellow comic Johnnie Casson.

The comedy play, written by Bobby Ball, combines sitcom with variety and comedy. Tickets cost £18. Call 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 8

Senior Citizens’ Club, Abbey End, Kenilworth, 7.30pm

Kenilworth Family History Society welcomes back Dr Sarah Richardson, talking about Crime & Punishment in the 19th Century. Non-members welcome. Contact 511969.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 10

Spa Centre, Leamington, 7.45pm

Justin Moorhouse is bringing his brand of comedy to Leamington.

Justin has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Phoenix Nights, BBC 5 Lives’ Fighting Talk, Radio 4’s News Quiz and Coronation Street. Tickets cost £15, Call 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 16

Spa Centre, Leamington, 7.30pm

The Circus of Horrors is back celebrating its 21st anniversary and features an amalgamation of bizarre, brave and beautiful acts all woven into an ‘Alice in Horror-land’ type story. Call 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 17

Spa Centre, Leamington

Following on from the sell-out success of her one woman shows Sane New World and Frazzled, much loved comedian, author and mental health campaigner Ruby Wax returns once more to the stage with Frazzled. Described as once crazy now less so, she gives a tour of the mind – how to use it, not lose it. Call 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 18

Spa Centre, Leamington

Absurdist and satirist Paul Foot is back with his all new show ‘Tis a Pity She’s a Piglet. Paul is a BBC New Comedy Award and Daily Telegraph Open Mike winner, has been nominated twice for a Barry at The Melbourne International Comedy Festival and was voted Best of The Fest and Best International Act at the 2013 Sydney and Perth Comedy Festivals respectively Recent TV and radio appearances include The Infinite Monkey Cage (BBC Radio 4), Never Mind The Buzzcocks (BBC2), Would I Lie To You (BBC 1) and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4). Call 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.

The Assembly, Leamington

Fun Lovin’ Criminals burst onto the music scene in 1996, gatecrashing the euphoric Britpop party. Heralded for their blend of styles and effortless New York cool, FLC’s refreshing cocktail of rock n’ roll, funk, blues, soul, hip hop, jazz and Latin, gave the Crims a unique timelessness that is still apparent three decades on. Visit leamingtonassembly.com to book.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 23

Spa Centre, Leamington

Comedian, actor and writer Tiff Stevenson explores our need to make huge worldwide events about us, delving into morality, modernity, vanity, mental health, film reboots and clouds. A well-known face on television screens, Tiff has appeared multiple times on Mock The Week (BBC Two) along with appearances on Comedy Central at the Comedy Store (Comedy Central), Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central (Comedy Central), Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (Dave) and was the UK correspondent for hit Australian show The Weekly with Charlie Pickering (ABC). Call 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.