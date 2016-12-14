What's on where around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth: listings, December 16 edition

Here’s your guide to what’s on where around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth. Please email news@leamingtoncourier.co.uk with details of your events at least a week before the edition in which you’d like them to appear.

ONGOING

Until January 8, Leamington Art Gallery and Museum: Dictionary of Silences, an exhibition of work by Colin Hitchmough. Call 742700 for more information.

Until Saturday December 17: Ten sheep are lost in Kenilworth and hiding in shop windows. Find where they are and note their names on an entry form from King’s Table, Kenilworth Library or Abbey Hill Church. There is a prize for getting all ten names. Details are on the entry form. Organised by Abbey Hill Church, Kenilworth.

Until Saturday December 31: The Spa Centre in Leamington presents the pantomime Beauty and the Beast. Call 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.

Until Saturday December 17, Loft Theatre, Leamington: The theatre presents Lionel Bart’s classic musical Oliver!. Visit www.loft-theatre.co.uk or call 800360 to book.

Until Saturday December 31. Dream Factory, Shelley Avenue, Warwick: Playbox Theatre presents Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Call 419555 or visit www.playboxtheatre.com to book.

Until Saturday December 31, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth: The theatre presents the panto favourite Jack and the Beanstalk. Visit www.priorytheatre.co.uk or call 0333 666 3366 to book.

Sunday December 18 to Saturday December 31, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth: The theatre presents the pantomime Red Riding Hood. Tickets cost £9.50. Visit www.talismantheatre.co.uk or call 856548 to book.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 16

Oak House (formerly Liberal Club), Upper Holly Walk, Leamington: Mooncats

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17

St Mary’s church, Warwick, 7.30pm: The Saint James’s Singers, conducted by Julian Harris, present their Christmas Concert, In Dulci Jubilo .The concert will include festive choral music and readings plus carols for all. The reader is the distinguished actor Julian Glover. Call 07502 939498 to book or buy on the door.

Holy Trinity Church, Beauchamp Avenue, Leamington, 7.30pm: Royal Leamington Spa Bach Choir, Colin Druce accompanist, Nigel Stark conductor, performing Bush Christmas Cantata, Buxtehude, George Malcolm Mass of the Crib and carols for choir and audience. Tickets £12, £10 for concessions and £5 children and students from www.rlsbc.org, Presto Classical, 01926 317025 and on the door.

St Mark’s Church, Rugby Road, Leamington, 7.30pm: Choir of Clare College Cambridge, Graham Ross director, present Lullaby my Jesus. Carols and plainsong featuring 16 composers including Praetorius, Bach, Mendelssohn, John Tavener, John Rutter, Bob Chilcott and Roderick Williams. Tickets to include mulled wine and mince pies, £22, £15 or £1)from 01926 334418 and www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

Royal Priors Shopping Centre, Leamington. 10am to 4pm: Visit Father Christmas by the Christmas tree on the upper level of Royal Priors. Hosted by the Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club in aid of their charities, the charge is £5 for the first child and £2 each for the second and third, with no charge for any additional children. Every family has a chance to win a teddy bear in the free raffle.

Market Place, Warwick, 1.30pm to 2.30pm: Nativity Live, including the singing of Christmas carols and the retelling of the Christmas story. Children and adults are invited to play their part in the scene by coming in Nativity dress. Free admission.

Cubbington Sports & Social Club: ReggaRockaBoogie

Dale Street Methodist Church, Leamington, 7.30pm: Village Voices Warwick Choir’s Christmas Charity Concert. The concert will include a mixture of traditional and modern Christmas songs by the choir conducted by Ben Hamilton, plus solos performances and narrations, and congregational singing. There will be a raffle and refreshments, as well as collections boxes for donations. The concert will raise funds for the Salvation Army’s Way Ahead Project in Leamington. Tickets cost £8. Email tickets@villagevoices.co.uk or visit the Salvation Army charity shop in the Parade, Leamington to book.

Royal Naval Association Club, Adelaide Road, Leamington, 8pm to 11pm: Dancing to John Harrison

SUNDAY DECEMBER 18

The Old Bakery, High Street, Kenilworth, 8.30pm: Artist and musician Keith Ayling is getting Kenilworth singing by hosting an evening of Beer & Carols. Free admission.

Oak House (formerly Liberal Club), Upper Holly Walk, Leamington, 2pm to 6pm: Noel’s Knights

Royal Priors Shopping Centre, Leamington. 10am to 4pm: Visit Father Christmas by the Christmas tree on the upper level of Royal Priors. Hosted by the Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club in aid of their charities, the charge is £5 for the first child and £2 each for the second and third, with no charge for any additional children. Every family has a chance to win a teddy bear in the free raffle.

MONDAY DECEMBER 19

St Mary’s Church Hall, St Mary’s Road, Leamington, 7:30pm: The Sydenham Evening Townswomen’s Guild will meet for their Christmas Social. They will be entertained by 4 singers from Heart Strings. Visitors welcome, £3 including refreshments.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 22

St Mary’s Church, Warwick, 7.30pm: St Mary’s Scholars, Mark Swinton director, present Carols and Canapés. Tickets £12.50 or £11 from St Mary’s Gift Shop, 403940 or www.carols-and-canapes.eventbrite.co.uk

St Nicholas Church, Warwick, 7.30pm: Da Capo Chamber Choir, John Adams conductor, present Christmas Around The World. Traditional and modern carols from around the Christian world, with opportunities for the audience to sing carols of their choice. Tickets £10 or £8 ,includes themed refreshments and programme, from www.dacapochoir.org.uk and 0845 680 1926.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 23

St Mary’s Church, Warwick, 7.30pm: Armonico Consort, Christopher Monks director, present Carols by Candlelight. Tickets £33.50, £22.50, £16.50, £12 plus booking fee from 0844 581 0750 and www.armonico.org.uk

FRIDAY DECEMBER 23

Oak House (formerly Liberal Club), Upper Holly Walk, Leamington: Spa Strummers

CHRISTMAS EVE

Oak House (formerly Liberal Club), Upper Holly Walk, Leamington: Karaoke/disco

Royal Naval Association Club, Adelaide Road, Leamington, 8pm to 11pm: Dancing to Harley Street

MONDAY DECEMBER 26

Cubbington Sports & Social Club: Natallie Ann Duo

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Cubbington Sports & Social Club: Pete Smith karaoke

Oak House (formerly Liberal Club), Upper Holly Walk, Leamington: Muve On